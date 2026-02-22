Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

