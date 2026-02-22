Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 and last traded at GBX 71.60. Approximately 368,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 893,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Smiths News from GBX 75 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.86.

In other Smiths News news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 442,530 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68, for a total value of £300,920.40. Also, insider Deborah Rabey bought 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £9,844.86. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains. Our teams go further, when others stop, striving to meet the highest standards in all we do.

