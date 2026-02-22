Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 48,602 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 135.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,602 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total value of $268,943.29. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

