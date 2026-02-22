JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 49,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 242,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £244.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.61.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX 3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 72.25%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

