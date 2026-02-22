Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,014.77 and last traded at GBX 1,024. 47,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 463,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,000.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company (DEC) is focused on acquiring and enhancing onshore gas and oil producing assets and related midstream properties in the United States. Our primary and historical area of operations are within the prolific Appalachian Basin, with additional operations in the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas announced with our entry to that region in 2021.
