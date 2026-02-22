EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.7950.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
