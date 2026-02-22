USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.49. 22,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 63,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered USCB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $352.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). USCB Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

In related news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 82,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,522,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,895,286 shares in the company, valued at $35,176,508.16. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $180,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,991.86. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 189,623 shares of company stock worth $3,483,984 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USCB Financial by 2,081.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ: USCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.