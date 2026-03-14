Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Major Shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework Purchases 29,494 Shares

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 29,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.28. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 834,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,466,725.44. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework bought 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $858,088.54.

On Monday, March 9th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.46 per share, with a total value of $354,600.00.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BETR opened at $34.45 on Friday. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $540.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

More Better Home & Finance News

Better Home & Finance ( NASDAQ:BETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Better Home & Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Better Home & Finance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Home & Finance

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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