Lakewood Capital Management LP Buys 100,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 396.0%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.