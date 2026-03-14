Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Visa by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa News Roundup

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.11. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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