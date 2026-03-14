Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sendas Distribuidora has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ASAIY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

About Sendas Distribuidora

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Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast?moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

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