iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $175,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 599,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,543,000 after buying an additional 97,829 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWN opened at $186.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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