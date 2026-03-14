Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,557 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.29% of Elastic worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Elastic by 391.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 75.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ESTC opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Elastic N.V. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Elastic

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $208,544.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,313.80. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $225,326.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 222,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,219.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.