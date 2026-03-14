iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Stock Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.88% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $113,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $315.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $355.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.55.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

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