Ossiam Has $19 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Ossiam decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,513 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dnca Finance grew its position in Datadog by 106.7% in the third quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the third quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,101.12. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $48,415,898. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More.

Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More.

Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More.

Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.)

Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist.

Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist. Negative Sentiment: CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More.

CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More.

CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares at ~ $124.81 and now holds a very small residual position — a steep reduction that can be viewed negatively by the market. Read More.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.