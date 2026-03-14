Icon Plc $ICLR Holdings Increased by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for 4.5% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Icon were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Icon by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Icon Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.50. Icon Plc has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 target price on Icon in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

Icon Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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