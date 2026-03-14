Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreases Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Lakewood Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of GoodRx worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GoodRx from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

GoodRx Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $2.24 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $760.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $194.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.