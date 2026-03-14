Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Director Kenneth Courtis Buys 10,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Courtis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.87 per share, with a total value of $1,868,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 866,537 shares in the company, valued at $161,929,769.19. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.9%

AMR opened at $187.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.47. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $253.82. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.96.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Texas Capital cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $196.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMR

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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