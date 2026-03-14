Biglari (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 2,810 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.20 per share, with a total value of $849,182.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,345,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,588,946. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Sardar Biglari acquired 3,320 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,519.20.

On Friday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,441 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.20 per share, for a total transaction of $749,875.20.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Sardar Biglari bought 1,146 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $331.15 per share, for a total transaction of $379,497.90.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,452 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 156 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,599.87 per share, with a total value of $249,579.72.

On Monday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari purchased 212 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $698.01 per share, for a total transaction of $147,978.12.

Biglari Stock Performance

BH opened at $300.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.00. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.05 and a 1-year high of $483.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.87 million for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Biglari by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth $2,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biglari by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the second quarter worth $872,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BH

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Further Reading

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