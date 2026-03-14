Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Director Raja Bobbili Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Raja Bobbili acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loar Trading Up 2.6%

LOAR stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $99.67.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Loar

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (?$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More.

Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (?$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More.

Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative?valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative?valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More.

Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views could limit near?term upside: several banks have trimmed targets or cautioned even as others reaffirm buy ratings; and the shares trade at a high P/E and below some moving averages, which can act as resistance until growth sustainability is clearer. Read More.

Loar Company Profile

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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