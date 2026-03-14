Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,971 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises about 1.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 21.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Li Auto Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $17.33 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Key Li Auto News

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Li Auto this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Li Auto from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $28.80) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi?occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in?vehicle connectivity and driver?assistance features.

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