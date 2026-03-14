Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 184,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.6% in the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 180.7% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,588 shares in the company, valued at $29,740,135.88. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,090,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,095. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $496.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $396.41 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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