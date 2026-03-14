American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,972,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,920,427 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,308,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $1,897,335,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,701,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $300.16 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.90.

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.