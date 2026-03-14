XY Capital Ltd Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares during the period. KE accounts for 5.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in KE by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 10.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KE by 17.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

KE Price Performance

NYSE BEKE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $25.17.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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