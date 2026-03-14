Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,600 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 2.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. Citigroup upped their price target on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.