XY Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 692,404 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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