XY Capital Ltd Purchases 39,266 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR $HCM

XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 291.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the quarter. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.83. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUTCHMED ( NASDAQ:HCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that HUTCHMED will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

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About HUTCHMED

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED’s integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED’s commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

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