Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Invests $657,000 in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

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Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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