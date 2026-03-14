Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Invests $657,000 in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress — Duke secured settlement support for its planned Carolinas utility combination, clearing a key hurdle toward consolidation and potential regulatory approval that could simplify operations and reduce costs. Duke Energy secures settlement support for Carolinas utility combination
- Positive Sentiment: Clean-energy growth — Duke opened its largest battery-storage facility in Knightdale, expanding firming capacity for renewables and supporting long-term earnings stability as the utility transitions generation mix. Duke Energy’s largest battery storage facility now open in Knightdale
- Positive Sentiment: Community resilience programs — The Duke Energy Foundation announced $500k in HERO grants to strengthen emergency preparedness across South Carolina, a modest but constructive CSR/operational resilience signal. SC agencies, nonprofits eligible for Duke Energy’s $500K emergency preparedness grants
- Neutral Sentiment: Debt/maturity management — Duke completed a $1.5B offering of 3.000% convertible notes, which helps refinance near-term maturities and preserves liquidity, though convertibles carry potential future dilution. Duke Energy Completes $1.5 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational update — Local outage restoration updates (e.g., New Whiteland) and community feeding programs show steady operational responsiveness but have limited market impact. Duke Energy: Power should be back on in New Whiteland by 4 p.m. Duke Energy teams up with Blessings in a Backpack to feed Floyd County students over spring break
- Negative Sentiment: Major equity raise announced — Duke disclosed a $6 billion common-stock offering, which is likely why some investors are cautious: a large follow-on can materially dilute existing shareholders and pressure the share price despite funding needs. Duke Energy (DUK) Announces $6 Billion Common Stock Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political pushback — North Carolina residents are raising alarms over rising energy bills and pushing for audits amid rate-hike requests; public opposition can complicate ratemaking and future returns. NC residents sound alarm over rising energy bills, demand audit of Duke Energy
- Negative Sentiment: Local legal dispute — A homeowner is fighting Duke in a high-profile Lake Norman boats lawsuit, a reputational/legal overhang with modest direct financial risk but possible local regulatory attention. Woman fights Duke Energy lawsuit that wants her famous big boats off Lake Norman
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on DUK
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.41%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
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