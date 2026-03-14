XY Capital Ltd Has $200,000 Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

XY Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,029 shares during the quarter. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 594.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

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