Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,858 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castellan Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.7% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

More Chevron News

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

CVX stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $198.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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