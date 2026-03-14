Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Holdings Increased by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,984 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,854,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,634,000 after buying an additional 2,208,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999,975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,957,000 after buying an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,305,000 after buying an additional 1,496,823 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $43.51 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

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