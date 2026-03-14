Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,611 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 6.8% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $95,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,211,000 after purchasing an additional 606,190 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CMG opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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