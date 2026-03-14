STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 316,017 Shares

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 316,017 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,881,076.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,123,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,064,699.62. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 299,432 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $5,425,707.84.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 54,764 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $959,465.28.

On Friday, January 9th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 27,485 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $606,044.25.

On Thursday, January 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 3,240 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $71,085.60.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 66,467 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,462,274.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 336,946 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,772.52.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ STAA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. STAAR Surgical Company has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAA

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 61.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

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STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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