ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.13. 18,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 42,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $891.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
