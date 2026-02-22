ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $59.13. 18,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 42,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $891.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUSA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,618 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $496,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.