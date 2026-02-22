Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Trading Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report) were down 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moringa Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Incorporated in Delaware and trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker MACAU, the company was sponsored by affiliates of Moringa Partners, a private equity firm focused on growth investments.

The SPAC has been structured to identify potential targets across sectors that include technology, consumer, fintech and industrial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.