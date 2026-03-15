Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $25.24 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,859 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,787,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,671,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,652,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,406,000 after buying an additional 252,513 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,355,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 910,206 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks and outlets have pushed price targets higher, signaling incremental upside: Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 (maintaining an Equal Weight) and several Street analysts have moved targets into the high-$30s/low-$40s. This analyst activity supports demand for the units. Benzinga

Multiple banks and outlets have pushed price targets higher, signaling incremental upside: Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 (maintaining an Equal Weight) and several Street analysts have moved targets into the high-$30s/low-$40s. This analyst activity supports demand for the units. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting an updated investment narrative — slightly higher fair-value estimates and visible buyback activity — suggests management capital allocation (buybacks + stable distributions) is being priced more favorably by the Street. Why The Investment Narrative Is Shifting

Coverage highlighting an updated investment narrative — slightly higher fair-value estimates and visible buyback activity — suggests management capital allocation (buybacks + stable distributions) is being priced more favorably by the Street. Positive Sentiment: Dividend stability and distribution reliability remain a prominent theme in recent coverage; pieces stressing EPD’s consistent payouts help attract income-focused investors. Dividends Do Not Fluctuate

Dividend stability and distribution reliability remain a prominent theme in recent coverage; pieces stressing EPD’s consistent payouts help attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and media outlets continue to list EPD among top pipeline/large-cap energy picks and long-term dividend holdings, reinforcing visibility but not necessarily moving near-term fundamentals. Price Target Raised to $39

Retail and media outlets continue to list EPD among top pipeline/large-cap energy picks and long-term dividend holdings, reinforcing visibility but not necessarily moving near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Stock is included in several “buy”/“hold long-term” roundups (The Motley Fool and others), which can support steady demand from dividend-oriented retail investors but may have limited immediate impact. 3 Pipeline Stocks to Buy 2 Monster Stocks

Stock is included in several “buy”/“hold long-term” roundups (The Motley Fool and others), which can support steady demand from dividend-oriented retail investors but may have limited immediate impact. Neutral Sentiment: A short-term lift in trading followed an analyst upgrade/coverage note reported by market outlets — this can drive intraday momentum but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Trading Up After Analyst Upgrade

A short-term lift in trading followed an analyst upgrade/coverage note reported by market outlets — this can drive intraday momentum but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentary argue EPD is “still a blue-chip, just not a bargain,” implying limited near-term upside and that valuation compression could cap gains if growth fails to accelerate. This view may restrain more aggressive buy-side moves. Not a Bargain

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $38.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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