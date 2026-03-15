Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ryan Specialty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

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Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RYAN opened at $36.16 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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