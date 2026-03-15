Berkley W R Corp Buys 596,408 Shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. $LPAA

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,408 shares during the quarter. Launch One Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.17% of Launch One Acquisition worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,308,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 793.5% during the second quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 888,298 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,811,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in Launch One Acquisition by 87.5% in the second quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,645,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Launch One Acquisition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Launch One Acquisition Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Launch One Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Launch One Acquisition Corp is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its principal business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Shares and warrants of the company trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols “LPAA” and “LPAAW.”

The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds through the sale of units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one quarter of a warrant.

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