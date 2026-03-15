Berkley W R Corp Takes $1.51 Million Position in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp $QUMSU

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:QUMSU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantumsphere Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth $886,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,052,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quantumsphere Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,771,000.

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Quantumsphere Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMSU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Quantumsphere Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Quantumsphere Acquisition Profile

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability. We are formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular geographic region or industry.

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