Berkley W R Corp Takes $2.96 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Churchill Capital Corp X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,153,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $20,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $19,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth about $18,675,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at about $17,797,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Capital Corp X presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCCX opened at $13.66 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.

Churchill Capital Corp X Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

Further Reading

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