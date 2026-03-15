Bcwm LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Bcwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 3.1% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $785.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $733.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $450.13 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.58.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,634,929.64. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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