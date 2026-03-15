BNP Paribas Buys 6,939 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in SEA were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SEA by 2,860.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SEA by 12.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.59.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the Internet company based in Singapore to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea’s digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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