Analyzing Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AMB Financial and Capitol Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Capitol Federal Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

This table compares AMB Financial and Capitol Federal Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $23.37 million 1.28 $2.19 million N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $420.24 million 2.14 $68.03 million $0.56 12.36

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial 16.98% 6.99% 0.75%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats AMB Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

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