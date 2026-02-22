Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.05.

Shares of PWR opened at $552.59 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $565.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and record backlog — Quanta posted Q4 revenue of $7.84B and adjusted EPS of $3.16 (above estimates), with year-end total backlog near $44B, strengthening revenue visibility.

Positive Sentiment: Strong FY2026 guidance — management set adjusted EPS of $12.65–$13.35 and revenue of ~$33.25–$33.75B, well above consensus, signaling double?digit growth expectations that underpin valuation re-rating.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising targets — UBS boosted its PT to $646 (buy) and Truist raised its PT to $643, reflecting upgraded earnings/valuation assumptions and creating further upside reference points for investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and analyst commentary — management emphasized accelerating electric-infrastructure demand and tuck-in acquisitions; call transcripts and summaries provide color on margin drivers and backlog composition.

Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows mixed — recent reporting shows notable insider sales and some large institutional position reductions alongside others adding shares; such flows can add volatility and signal portfolio rebalancing.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

