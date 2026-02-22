Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chubb stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $335.60.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,611,016. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and near?term?cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock.

Zacks raised near?term and near?term?cyclical outlooks — including Q3 2026 (from $5.85 to $6.20), Q1 2027 (from $6.08 to $6.34), Q2 2026 (from $6.39 to $6.54), Q2 2027 (from $7.39 to $7.54), Q3 2027 (from $6.85 to $7.90) and lifted FY2026 and FY2028 estimates — these upward tweaks support expectations for stronger earnings in the coming quarters and likely helped the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing. Chubb Appoints Scott Henck Global Chief Actuary

Management succession: Chubb promoted Scott Henck to Group Chief Actuary with internal succession for North America actuarial leadership, a smooth transition that reduces execution risk on reserving and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one?off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment.

Zacks sharply cut its Q4 2027 EPS view (from $7.60 to $5.46) — a sizeable downward revision that may signal one?off headwinds, reserve pressure or modeling changes; this large cut is the main negative driver and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other downward moves: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 (to $6.91 from $7.07), cut Q1 2026 (to $6.25 from $6.40) and lowered FY2027 (to $27.24 from $27.92) — these reductions temper the otherwise constructive near?term revisions and add uncertainty to the medium?term outlook.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

