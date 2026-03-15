Azora Capital LP Acquires 2,518,468 Shares of Webull Corporation $BULL

Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) by 326.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518,468 shares during the period. Webull makes up approximately 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Webull were worth $48,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Webull by 9.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Webull in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webull during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Webull by 860.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Webull during the second quarter worth $69,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Webull Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $5.27 on Friday. Webull Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BULL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webull has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

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About Webull

(Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

Further Reading

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