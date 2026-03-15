Head to Head Review: Blue Owl Technology Finance (OTF) and Its Competitors

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,089 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Owl Technology Finance to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Technology Finance $1.15 billion $720.37 million 6.91 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors $545.02 million $243.11 million -8.35

Blue Owl Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Blue Owl Technology Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Technology Finance 62.89% 6.91% 4.07% Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 215.74% 20.38% 2.84%

Dividends

This table compares Blue Owl Technology Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Owl Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Blue Owl Technology Finance pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Technology Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Technology Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Owl Technology Finance Competitors 1126 4928 6470 110 2.44

Blue Owl Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 62.90%. Given Blue Owl Technology Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Technology Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Owl Technology Finance rivals beat Blue Owl Technology Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Company Profile

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Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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