Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,957,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.58% of Oshkosh worth $1,032,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

OSK stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

