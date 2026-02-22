CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 9,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

CI Financial Corp., traded as CIFAF on the OTCMKTS, is a Canadian-based global asset management company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. As one of the country’s leading investment firms, CI Financial provides a wide range of wealth management and investment solutions to retail, institutional and high-net-worth clients. The company serves its clientele through a network of affiliated businesses and distribution channels across Canada, the United States and select international markets.

The firm’s product suite includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), alternative and private investment strategies, and managed portfolio solutions.

