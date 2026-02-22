iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 5,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

About iShares MSCI Finland ETF

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

