iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 5,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.
The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
